STRETCHED DISPLAY
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
38"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 4
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 502 (FHD)
-
Brightness
420cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
5 ms (G to G)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
HDMI/DVI(1)with HDCP
-
Analog
RGB(1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), External IR(1)
-
Output (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
External Control
RS232C
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
25.7mm (Top/Bottom/Left/Right)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
98.64cm x 29.94cm x 9.0cm
-
Weight (head)
13.8kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
400mm x 200mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
5°C ~ 35°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
90W(Typical)
-
DPMS
1.0W(RGB), 1.0W(HDMI)
-
Power Off
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / CCC
-
EMC
FCC / CE / C-tick
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 5.1)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Compatibility
Elite-S, eZ-net Manager
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual(CD)
