Specs

Support

M4214C

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    42"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    500cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    40,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    9 ms (G to G)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input (Rear)

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital

    HDMI/DVI(1)with HDCP

  • Analog

    Component(BNC 1), Composite(BNC 1), RGB(1)

  • Audio

    RGB/DVI(3.5Φ 1) , Component(RCA 1), Composite(RCA 1)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1)

  • USB

    Yes(1)

  • Output (Rear)

    ------------------------------------

  • Analog

    RGB(1), Composite(BNC 1)

  • Audio

    Composite(RCA 1), External Speaker

  • External Control

    RS232C

  • Audio

    ------------------------------------

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W(10W x 2)

  • Speaker On/Off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    30.4mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    99.56cm x 58.76cm x 11.37cm

  • Weight (head)

    19.70kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Temp. Sensor, USB playback, Tile mode (Up to 5x5), ISM Method, Key Lock

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% ~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption

    200W(Typical)

  • DPMS

    1W(RGB), 1W(HDMI/DVI)

  • Power Off

    0.5W

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes

  • Slot PC compatible (optional)

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Supersign Compatibility

    eZ-net Manager

ACCESSORY

  • Included

    Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG

  • Optional

    AP-WX60 (Wall Mount) ST4210K (Stand), SP0000K (Speaker)