Commercial Monitor
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Commercial Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
42
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
700 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
0
-
Response Time(ms)
9ms
-
PixelPitch(mm)
6,220,800
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating(3H) Anti-glare
REAR INPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Composite Video Input/Output
Yes
-
S-Video
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Safety Certification
UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV / NEMKO
-
Low Radiation Certification
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / MIC
-
Energy Saving
Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
LIPS
-
Power: Normal On(Typ.)
220W
MECHANIC
-
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
38.07" x 22.04" x 4.87"
-
Set (without Stand)
38.07" x 25.0" x 10.18"
-
Box
42.09" x 25.9" x 7.0"
-
Wall Mount
600 X 400 (AP-WX60)
ACCESSORIES
-
-
