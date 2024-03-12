About Cookies on This Site

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Commercial Monitor

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    42

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness((cd/m2)

    700 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    10ms

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    1.06 Billion

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • PixelPitch(mm)

    6,220,800

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating(3H) Anti-glare

  • Life time

    50,000 hrs

VIDEO

  • Max Input Resolution

    1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75 Hz(RGB), 60 Hz(HDMI/DVI)

  • Pixel Frequency

    148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

  • Sync Compatability

    Separate, Composite, Digital

  • Video Input

    RGB, HDMI/DVI

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard , Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1, Expert2

  • Color temperature

    Warm, Medium , Cool

AUDIO

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W (10W x 2)

  • Speaker On/off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound mode

    Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

REAR INPUTS

  • Component Video

    Yes, 1 Hi-Res

  • D-Sub

    Yes, 1 / 1

  • Composite Video Input/Output

    Yes, 1 / 1

  • Audio Outputs

    Yes

  • Audio Inputs

    Yes, 2 Plus PC Sound

  • HDTV Formats

    Component/HDMI: 720p / 1080i /1080p

  • HDMI/DVI with HDCP

    Yes

  • RS-232C Input/Output

    1 / 1, Female-to- Female Crossed Type

  • RJ-45

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • External_Speaker Out

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • New Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes, Up to 5x5

  • Source Selection

    HDMI/DVI, RGB, Component, AV

  • Display control

    Single/Group WAN control, Scheduling, Instant Messaging, Self Diagnosis(Temp, FAN, Lamp, Power Detect), Alarm Service through mailing, Easy Tile mode setup, S/W upgrade via Network, USB Playback

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language

    English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portugues, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Russian

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White wash, Orbiter, Inversion

  • Advanced

    Color Temp, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Film Mode

  • Time

    Clock, On/off Time, Sleep Timer, Auto Off, Power on Delay

  • Information

    Serial Number, MNT S/W Version, LAN S/W Version, IP Address, MAC Address

  • Input Label

    Yes

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3

  • Power Indicatior On/Off

    Yes

  • Logo Light On/Off

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Power: Normal On(Typ.)

    200W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    96.7cm x 63.5cm x 25.86cm

  • Set (without Stand)

    96.7cm x 55.98cm x 12.37cm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    20.66kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    19.92kg

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star 5.0

    Yes / Yes