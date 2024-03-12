We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Commercial Monitor
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Commercial Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
42
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
700 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
10ms
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
1.06 Billion
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
PixelPitch(mm)
6,220,800
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating(3H) Anti-glare
-
Life time
50,000 hrs
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75 Hz(RGB), 60 Hz(HDMI/DVI)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard , Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1, Expert2
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium , Cool
AUDIO
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
REAR INPUTS
-
Component Video
Yes, 1 Hi-Res
-
D-Sub
Yes, 1 / 1
-
Composite Video Input/Output
Yes, 1 / 1
-
Audio Outputs
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
Yes, 2 Plus PC Sound
-
HDTV Formats
Component/HDMI: 720p / 1080i /1080p
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
Yes
-
RS-232C Input/Output
1 / 1, Female-to- Female Crossed Type
-
RJ-45
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
External_Speaker Out
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
New Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 5x5
-
Source Selection
HDMI/DVI, RGB, Component, AV
-
Display control
Single/Group WAN control, Scheduling, Instant Messaging, Self Diagnosis(Temp, FAN, Lamp, Power Detect), Alarm Service through mailing, Easy Tile mode setup, S/W upgrade via Network, USB Playback
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language
English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portugues, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Russian
-
ISM Method
Normal, White wash, Orbiter, Inversion
-
Advanced
Color Temp, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Film Mode
-
Time
Clock, On/off Time, Sleep Timer, Auto Off, Power on Delay
-
Information
Serial Number, MNT S/W Version, LAN S/W Version, IP Address, MAC Address
-
Input Label
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
Yes
-
Logo Light On/Off
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power: Normal On(Typ.)
200W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
96.7cm x 63.5cm x 25.86cm
-
Set (without Stand)
96.7cm x 55.98cm x 12.37cm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
20.66kg
-
Set (without Stand)
19.92kg
STANDARD (CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star 5.0
Yes / Yes
-
