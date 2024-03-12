About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Commercial Monitor

Specs

Support

Commercial Monitor

M4712C

Commercial Monitor

Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Commercial Monitor

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    47

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1600*1200

  • Brightness((cd/m2)

    500 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    8ms

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • PixelPitch(mm)

    3147264

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating(3H) Anti-glare

REAR INPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • Composite Video Input/Output

    Yes

  • S-Video

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Safety Certification

    UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV / NEMKO

  • EMC Certification

    FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / GOST / CE / MIC

  • Energy Saving

    Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    LIPS

  • Power: Normal On(Typ.)

    300W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1W(RGB) / 4 W(HDMI/DVI)

MECHANIC

  • test

    No

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    43.98" x 26.02" x 4.67"

  • Set (without Stand)

    43.98" x 29.74" x 12.57"

  • Box

    1406X300X810

  • Wall Mount

    800 X 400 (AP-WX60)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (without Stand)

    63.5 Lbs.

ACCESSORIES

  • test

    No