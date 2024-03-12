We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mirror signage MS75A-7BB
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, HDMI/OPS, DP, DVI, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR&Light sensor, Pixel sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
8.4 mm (Even Bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,095.0 x 625.2 x 37.3 mm
-
Weight (head)
22.0 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
400 x 400mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
125 W / 175 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
95 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700), KT-OPSA
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign W
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, CD (Owner's Manual), HDMI Cable
-
Optional
SP-2100, ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0
