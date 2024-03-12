About Cookies on This Site

Mirror signage MS75A-7BB

Mirror signage MS75A-7BB

49MS75A-7BB

Mirror signage MS75A-7BB

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, HDMI/OPS, DP, DVI, Audio, USB

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR&Light sensor, Pixel sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    8.4 mm (Even Bezel)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,095.0 x 625.2 x 37.3 mm

  • Weight (head)

    22.0 kg

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    400 x 400mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max

    125 W / 175 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    95 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700), KT-OPSA

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign W

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, CD (Owner's Manual), HDMI Cable

  • Optional

    SP-2100, ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0