49MS75A (Mirror Display)

49MS75A (Mirror Display)

49MS75A

49MS75A (Mirror Display)

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    48.50 inches (1232.00mm) diagonal

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Pixels (H x V x 3)

    1920*1080*3

  • Brightness

    300cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    150,000:1

  • Color gamut

    72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.06 Billion

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G BW) typ.

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital (HDCP)

    HDMI(2) - OPS, DP(1), DVI(1)

  • Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR/Light sensor(1), Pixel Sensor(1)

  • USB

    USB 2.0 (1)

  • HDTV Formats

    HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Output

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital (With HDCP)

    DP (1)

  • Audio Out

    External Speaker (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C (1)

VIDEO

  • Max Input Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)

  • Pixel Frequency

    148.5MHz(HDMI, DVI, Display Port)

  • Sync Compatability

    Digital

  • Video Input

    HDMI1, HDMI2/OPS, DVI-D, Display Port

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2

  • Color temperature

    Warm, Medium, Cool

AUDIO

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W (10W x 2)

  • Speaker On/off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound mode

    Standard, New, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    8.4mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1095.0 X 625.2 X 37.3mm

  • Weight (head)

    22.0kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand

    1095.0 X 699.9 x 298.3mm

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    23.4kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)

    1095.0 X 699.9 x 298.3mm

  • Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)

    24.2kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes, Up to 15 x 15

  • Natural Mode@Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    DVI-D, HDMI, Display Port, USB, OPS

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • ISM Method

    No

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Information

    Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Homepage

  • Input Label

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Dongle ready

  • Internal Memory

    16GB (System 4GB + Available 12GB)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% ~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    125W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    0.7W (DVI-D, HDMI, DP)

  • Power Consumption (Power off)

    0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", CE, KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700), KT-OPSA

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign W/Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD(Owner's Manual), HDMI Cable

  • Optional Accessory

    SP-2100(External Speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500(WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA(OPS Kits), KT-SP0