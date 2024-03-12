About Cookies on This Site

Front view
LG One:Quick Works, All-in-One Video Conferencing Display

LG One:Quick Works,
All-in-One Video Conferencing Display

LG One:Quick Works
Maximum Productivity for Video Conferencing

All-in-One Video Conferencing Display for Maximum Productivity

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution
LG One:Quick Works

All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution

Video conferencing setup doesn't need to be stressful. This all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and a digital whiteboard. Experience clear video and sound qualities in your meetings.
Smart Auto Focusing

Smart Auto Focusing

Have the camera and mic move to you, not the other way around. One:Quick Works automatically focuses on the speaker and it is effective in clearly capturing voices up to six meters away with minimal background noise, while the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution camera automatically tracks and focuses on the individual speaker.

* Product performance may differ depending on the environment.
Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application

LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

LG’s One:Quick Remote Meeting works seamlessly with One: Quick Works for users to share documents in various formats, perform real-time interactive drawings and detect who's speaking on the other end automatically.

Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application, LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

Easy-To-Use

Conference App Store

Shortcuts for installing video conferencing and collaboration apps are included to help with user productivity.

Easy-To-Use Conference App Store

* Excellent expandability based on Windows 10 IoT
Multi-Touch and Annotation

Multi-Touch and Annotation

Equipped with In-cell touch, One:Quick Works turns ideas into reality with 10 points of multi touch. And it conveniently sends files such as notes, writings, drawings and images created in meetings via e-mail.

*Touch pen provided
** Dedicated apps required for making notes and drawings (MS Whiteboard app ready)
Voice Recording

Voice Recording

Rather than keeping separate meeting minutes, simply record the meeting and share files with participants via e-mail.

* Voice Recording may not be allowed when using the video conferencing app.
Split View for Multi-Tasking

Split View
for Multi-Tasking

Share files and organize ideas simultaneously with members in the meeting room.
Optimized User Experience

Optimized User Experience

Provides a user friendly interface, from adjusting network settings for meetings, screen division to display settings. Supports quick and easy access to video conferencing apps with the One:Quick Works launcher.

2-way Installation

2-way Installation

The installation method can be adjusted depending on the surrounding environment and the user's specific needs. Able to choose between wall installation for maximum space utilization or desk installation using 2 pole stands.

* Stands are sold separately.

Sleek Design

With an attractive, user-friendly design, the One:Quick Works blends seamlessly with the rest of the workspace. Also brings an elevated aesthetic while providing a practical workspace for all participant.

Awarded the reddot Design Award

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    450nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10-bit(D),1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    9ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 12% (in-TOUCH Pol.)

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES(2)

  • DP In

    YES(1, USB Type C)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES(1)

  • USB In

    USB3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)

  • DP Out

    YES(1, USB Type C(DP ALT MODE))

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Silver

  • Bezel Width

    57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    26kg

  • Packed Weight

    31kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1265 x 815 x 290mm

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300x300

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1372 x 903 x 168mm (W/O Stand)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    26.6kg

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    802.11ac 2x2

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    71.802395

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    30±10%(for HDMI1/2)

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

  • Max.

    245W

  • Typ.

    127W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES(10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Warranty Card, IG

  • Optional

    2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    35mm ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interface

    USB1.1

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10 or higher

  • Multi Touch Point

    MAX 10 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    SSD 256GB

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac 2x2

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Launcher Bar

    YES

  • SplitView_Full / Half

    YES

  • Screen Capture

    YES

  • Meeting(Voice) Record

    YES

  • File Sharing

    YES

  • Compatibility One:Quick Share

    YES

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    YES

  • Reader Mode (Bluelight)

    YES

  • Built-in Apps

    Chrome, Skype (Preloaded)
    MS Whiteboard (Download link)

  • Camera_Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Camera_Field of View (FoV)

    120°

  • Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

    4x Zoom

  • Camera_Video Framing

    YES

  • MIC_Array

    10EA

  • MIC_Beamforming

    YES

  • MIC_Pickup Range

    6m

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Panel)
    1 Year (PC Board)