We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick Works
LG One:Quick Works
Maximum Productivity for Video Conferencing
All-in-One Video Conferencing Display for Maximum Productivity
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting
Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application, LG One:Quick Remote Meeting
Conference App Store
Easy-To-Use Conference App Store
Sleek Design
With an attractive, user-friendly design, the One:Quick Works blends seamlessly with the rest of the workspace. Also brings an elevated aesthetic while providing a practical workspace for all participant.
Awarded the reddot Design Award
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
450nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10-bit(D),1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
9ms
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 12% (in-TOUCH Pol.)
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES(2)
-
DP In
YES(1, USB Type C)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES(1)
-
USB In
USB3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)
-
DP Out
YES(1, USB Type C(DP ALT MODE))
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Silver
-
Bezel Width
57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
26kg
-
Packed Weight
31kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1265 x 815 x 290mm
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300x300
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1372 x 903 x 168mm (W/O Stand)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
26.6kg
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
802.11ac 2x2
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
71.802395
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
30±10%(for HDMI1/2)
-
DPM
0.5W↓
-
Power off
0.5W↓
-
Max.
245W
-
Typ.
127W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES(10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / Energy Star 8.0
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Warranty Card, IG
-
Optional
2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø8 mm
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
35mm ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
3.5mm
-
Interface
USB1.1
-
Operating System Support
Windows 10 or higher
-
Multi Touch Point
MAX 10 Points
DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK
-
CPU
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B
-
Memory(RAM)
8GB
-
Storage
SSD 256GB
-
Graphic
AMD Radeon Vega
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac 2x2
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
Launcher Bar
YES
-
SplitView_Full / Half
YES
-
Screen Capture
YES
-
Meeting(Voice) Record
YES
-
File Sharing
YES
-
Compatibility One:Quick Share
YES
-
One:Quick Remote Meeting
YES
-
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
YES
-
Built-in Apps
Chrome, Skype (Preloaded)
MS Whiteboard (Download link)
-
Camera_Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Camera_Field of View (FoV)
120°
-
Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)
4x Zoom
-
Camera_Video Framing
YES
-
MIC_Array
10EA
-
MIC_Beamforming
YES
-
MIC_Pickup Range
6m
-
Warranty
3 Years (Panel)
1 Year (PC Board)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.