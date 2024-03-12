88" Ultra Stretched Signage

About Cookies on This Site

Key Features

  • 3,840 x 1,080 Ultra HD resolution
  • 32:9 extended wide format
  • 4 divided PBP in landscape or portrait
  • Built-in Content Management System, suuport 1 video plus 20 images
More
Ultra Stretch Signage, 32:9 Space-Fitting Screen1

Ultra Stretch Signage, 32:9 Space-Fitting Screen

The 88BH7F is the most suitable display for delivering new forms of advertising and multiplexed information in a 32:9 widescreen format that brings you a new experience, captivating customers' attention.
32:9 Extended Wide Format1
EXTRAORDINARY VIEWING EXPERIENCE

32:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a unique wide screen with 32:9 bar type which provides much more flexibility in playing content than the conventional display of 16:9 ratio.
Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 1,080)1
EXTRAORDINARY VIEWING EXPERIENCE

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 1,080)

Ultra HD resolution delivers an immersive viewing experience with vivid colors and clear images.
Flexibility for Content Management1
EFFECTIVE CONTENT DELIVERY

Flexibility for Content Management

The 88BH7F is able to organize multi content with video and text according to user's desired ratio. Also, it is optimized to show a vertical or horizontal object without truncation, providing lifelike viewing experiences to the customers.
Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP<br>1
EFFECTIVE CONTENT DELIVERY

Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to show multi content in one single display by up-to four parts. It is very useful and convenient to deliver various advertisements or pieces of information at the same time without calibration.
High Performance SoC with webOS1
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

Tiled Scene with Immersive View1
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Tiled Scene with Immersive View

The 88BH7F can show a tiled scene by up to 15 × 15 configuration. This will be the best choice if you want to use a large screen, or provide visual impact to your customers in a different way.

LAN Daisy Chain Management1
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

LAN Daisy Chain Management

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.

All Spec

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(EU Only) / NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2290 x 867 x 228mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    51.7Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    33.9Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Piggyback)

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    88

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP

  • Audio In

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DP Out

    YES

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    YES

  • IR Out

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • PIP

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1535 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1808 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    210W

  • Max.

    530W

  • Typ.

    450W