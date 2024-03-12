88" Ultra Stretched Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES(EU Only) / NO
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2290 x 867 x 228mm
-
Handle
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
51.7Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
33.9Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Piggyback)
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Promota
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
PANEL
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
700nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
88
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Transparency
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
Daisy Chain
Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP
-
Audio In
YES
-
Audio Out
YES
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DP Out
YES
-
DVI-D In
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
IR In
YES
-
IR Out
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
Beacon
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
YES (4PBP)
-
PIP
NO
-
Play via URL
NO
-
PM mode
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Scan Inversion
NO
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1535 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1808 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
210W
-
Max.
530W
-
Typ.
450W
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.