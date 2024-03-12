We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LS73C Series
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
41.92 inches(1064.67mm) diagonal
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080(FHD)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
6,220,800
-
Brightness
500cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
1.07 Billion
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G BW) typ.
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs min.
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs/ 7Days
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
VIDEO(PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, DisplayPort, OPS)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, DisplayPort, OPS)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz(HDMI, DVI-D/OPS, DisplayPort)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D/OPS, DisplayPort)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz(HDMI, DVI-D/OPS, DisplayPort)
-
Sync Compatability
Digital
-
Video Input
HDMI1, HDMI2, DVI-D/OPS(Selectable), DisplayPort
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Photo, Expert, Calibration
-
Color temperature
Warm50 ~ Cool50 (Sports, Game, APS only)
AUDIO
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Speaker On/off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Virtual Surround Plus
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Sound mode
Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
INPUT
-
HDMI
2, HDCP2.2
-
DP
1, HDCP1.3
-
DVI-D
1, HDCP2.2
-
OPS
HDCP1.4
-
Audio In
1, DVI
-
USB
USB3.0(1)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
OUTPUT
-
Digital (With HDCP)
DP
-
Audio Out
1
-
Externel Speaker Out
1 (L/R), 8Ω
EXTERNAL CONTROL
-
RS232C Input
1
-
RS232C Output
1
-
RJ45
1
-
IR/Light sensor
1
-
Pixel Sensor
1
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
7.4mm(T/L/R/U even)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
94.9cm x 55.5cm x 3.2cm
-
Weight(Head)
12.5kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions(W x H x D)
94.9cm x 61.8cm x 29.8cm
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
13.9kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)
94.9cm x 61.8cm x 29.8cm
-
Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)
14.7kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
104.5cm x 64.5cm x 12.7cm
-
Packed Weight
14.8kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
400 x 400
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes(Up to 15x15)
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
DVI-D, HDMI, Display Port, USB, OPS
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off,Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Power on Status
Standby, PWR, LST
-
Key operation
IR operation, Local key operation
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
DPM wake up
Yes (Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)
-
Energy Saving
Yes(Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
Yes / Yes(2)
-
Internal Memory
16GB(System 4GB + Available 12GB)
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle Ready(802.11n combo)
-
USB Cloning
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Easy brightness control
Yes
-
Contents scheduling
USB, Internal memory
-
Calibration mode
Yes
-
DST
Yes
-
Sync mode
Time sync, Content sync, Network Sync
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Holiday schedule
Yes
-
Firamware update (LAN)
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
Yes
-
Still image diagnosis
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
Limited mode(OSD, settings Locking)
Yes (USB, Local key, IR, OSD)
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
Yes
-
Power on Delay
0 ~ 250
-
Content Rotation
0,90, 180, 270
-
OSD Portrait Mode
0,90, 180, 270
-
intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Passward change
Yes
-
SetID Setup
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
USB auto Playback
-
Lock mode
USB
-
Fail over
USB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign Server Setup
Signage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
Media share
Mirroring, SoftAP
-
Beacon
Yes
-
Embedded Template
Yes
-
Check Screen
Yes
-
OPS PC power Control
Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
110W
-
Smart Enegy Saving
80W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular Book(depend on regional standard), HDMI Cable
-
Optional
SP-2100(External Speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500(WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA(OPS Kits), KT-SP0(Pixel Sensor)
