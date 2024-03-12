We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SM5KD Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
969.6 x 563.9 x 54 mm
-
Weight (head)
10.0 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
75W
-
Smart Energy Saving
55W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / Yes(Energy Star 7.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Link
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-5000), Stand (ST-432T), Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T430)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.