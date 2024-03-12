We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47WS50B
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
47" Class (46.96" measured diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
3840*2160*3
-
Brightness
450cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Tni
110℃
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time (Within Operation Temperature)
8 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating(3H), Anti-glare
-
Life time
60,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
Yes(1)
-
HDTV Formats
Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Output (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Audio
External speaker
-
External Control
RS232C(1), IR(1)
-
Audio
------------------------------------
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W(10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz(RGB), 60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium , Cool
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
107.18cm x 61.6cm x 3.1cm
-
Weight (head)
15.7kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand
107.18cm x 69.04cm x 29.83cm
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
17kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)
107.18cm x 69.04cm x 29.83cm
-
Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)
19.4kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
400mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode@Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
AV, Composite, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign(Option)
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Orbiter, Inversion
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address,
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
120W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
85W
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
1W(Set Only), 2W(With External Device)
-
Power Consumption (Power off)
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign elite -c
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-w lite
Yes (Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG, IR Receiver
-
Optional Accessory
AP-WX60 / AP-WX70 (Wall Mount), SP-2000(Speaker), ST-200T(Stand) MP500(Media Player)
