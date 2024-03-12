About Cookies on This Site

Standard Performance SH7DB Series

49SH7DB

49SH7DB

Standard Performance SH7DB Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (PD)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    700cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)

  • Guaranteed Operating Hour

    24 hours

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB

  • External Control

    RS232C (in/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor (Optional)

  • Output

    DP, Audio, External Speaker

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    7.4mm(T/L/R/U even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,095 x 637 x 32mm

  • Weight (head)

    15.6kg

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    17kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)

    1,095 x 700 x 298mm

  • Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)

    17.8kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400mm x 400mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% ~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    125W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    80W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", CE, KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

  • Optional

    SP-2100 (External Speaker), ST- 200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel Sensor)