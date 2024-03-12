We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Standard Performance SH7DB Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS (PD)
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
700cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hours
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB
-
External Control
RS232C (in/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor (Optional)
-
Output
DP, Audio, External Speaker
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
7.4mm(T/L/R/U even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,095 x 637 x 32mm
-
Weight (head)
15.6kg
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
17kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)
1,095 x 700 x 298mm
-
Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)
17.8kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
400mm x 400mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
125W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
80W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
SP-2100 (External Speaker), ST- 200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel Sensor)
