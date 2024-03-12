We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FULL HD CAPABLE MONITOR LS33A
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
54.64" (1387.80mm) diagonal
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
330cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
68%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
16.7 Million
-
Response Time
7ms
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%(Typ.))
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
------------------------------------
-
Digital
HDMI (1)
-
Analog
RGB (1)
-
Audio
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Output
------------------------------------
-
Audio
Yes (L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 68 kHz (RGB, HDMI)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 50Hz~63Hz (HDMI)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate / Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
AUDIO
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Speaker On/off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
124.09cm x 71.72cm x 5.68cm
-
Weight (head)
17.8kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand
124.09cm x 77.08cm x 24.7cm
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
18.1kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)
124.09cm x 770.8cm x 24.7cm
-
Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)
18.9kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
400mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Source Selection
RGB, HDMI, USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle ready
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
92W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
60W (Typ)
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
0.5W(RGB), 0.7W(HDMI)
-
Power Consumption (Power off)
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR Receiver, CD(Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), RGB Cable
-
Optional Accessory
SP-2100 (External Speaker), ST-471T, LSW440S
-
