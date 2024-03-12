We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Standard Premium LS75C Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
54.64 inches (1387.80mm) diagonal
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
700
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio in, OPS
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR / Light sensor, Pixel sensor, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, External Speaker out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
7.4 mm (T/L/R/B even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,230 x 714 x 32mm
-
Weight (head)
20.7kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
400 x 400mm
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign W
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular book (depend on regional standard), HDMI cable
-
Optional
SP-2100 (External speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel sensor)
