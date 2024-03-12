We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SE3KB 55"
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
350cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%(Typ.))
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
18 hours
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
Digital (HDCP)
HDMI(1), DVI(1)
-
Analog
RGB (1)
-
Audio In
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Output
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.9mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1238mm x 714.9mm x 54mm
-
Weight (head)
17.5Kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand
1238mm x 773.4mm x 219.6mm
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
20.8kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300mm x 300mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode@Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
RGB, HDMI, DVI, USB1, USB2
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, Orbiter, inversion, Washing Bar, User image
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle ready
-
USB Cloning
Logo image download, EzDownload, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Easy brightness control
Yes
-
Contents scheduling
USB
-
Calibration mode
Yes
-
DST
Yes
-
Screen Off Schedule
Yes
-
Time sync Clock
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Holiday schedule
Yes
-
Firmware update (LAN)
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
Yes
-
Overlay touch
Yes
-
Limited mode
Input source change, Menu Display, OSD Display
-
Power on Default
Input source, A/V Setting, Aspect Ratio
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
Yes
-
Power on Delay
0 ~ 255
-
Pivot Mode
Yes
-
OSD Portrait Mode
0,90,270
-
intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Passward change
Yes
-
SetID Setup
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
Sprash upset Time, USB auto Playback, Screen saver Cube
-
Lock mode
USB
-
Fail over
USB, RGB, DVI, HDMI
-
SuperSign Server Setup
Player name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
No Signal image (Up to 5MB)
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
55W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
Stand(ST-492T), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S)
