SM5KB 65"
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
450cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
4,000,000:1
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%(Typ.))
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hours
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
------------------------------------
-
Digital (HDCP)
HDMI(1), DP(1), DVI(1)
-
Analog
RGB (1)
-
Audio In
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1), Pixel Sensor(1)
-
USB
USB 3.0 (1)
-
SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Output
------------------------------------
-
DP Out
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.9mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1456.9mm x 838mm x 56.5mm
-
Weight (head)
27.9Kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand
1456.9mm x 898.1mm x 293.7mm
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
33.1kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300mm x 300mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode@Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP, OPS, USB, SD Card
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, Orbiter, inversion, Washing Bar, User image
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
802.11n combo built-in
-
USB Cloning
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Contents scheduling
USB, Internal memory, SD Card
-
Calibration mode
Yes
-
DST
Yes
-
Time sync Clock
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Internal Memory
8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Firmware update (LAN)
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
Yes
-
Overlay touch
Yes
-
Still image
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
Yes
-
Power on Delay
0 ~ 250
-
Pivot Mode
Yes
-
Content Rotation
0,90,270
-
OSD Portrait Mode
0,90,270
-
intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Passward change
Yes
-
SetID Setup
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
USB auto Playback
-
Lock mode
USB
-
Fail over
USB, SDcard, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign Server Setup
SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
Media share
Mirroring
-
Beacon
On/Off
-
Embedded Template
Yes
-
OPS Power Control
Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable
-
Check Screen (via Pixel sensor)
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
120W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
85W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
Stand(ST-652T), Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100)
