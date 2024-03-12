About Cookies on This Site

72WS70

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    72"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Pixels (H x V x 3)

    3840*2160*3

  • Brightness

    700cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    72%

  • Tni

    110℃

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    16.7 Million

  • Response Time (Within Operation Temperature)

    8 ms

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating(3H), Anti-reflection coating (Reflectance : < 2%)

  • Life time

    60,000 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input (Rear)

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital

    HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

  • Analog

    Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

  • Audio

    RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1)

  • USB

    Yes(1)

  • HDTV Formats

    Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Output (Rear)

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital

    DVI-D(1)

  • Audio

    External speaker

  • External Control

    RS232C

  • Audio

    ------------------------------------

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W(10W x 2)

  • Speaker On/Off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, Vivid, User Setting

VIDEO

  • Max Input Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz(RGB), 60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Pixel Frequency

    148.5MHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Sync Compatability

    Separate, Composite, Digital

  • Video Input

    RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game

  • Color temperature

    Warm, Medium , Cool

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    38.7mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    167.74cm x 97.94cm x 10.07cm

  • Weight (head)

    57.0Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Cooling FAN

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes, Up to 5 x 5

  • Natural Mode@Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    AV, Component, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White Wash, Orbiter, Inversion

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Information

    Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address,

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Power Indicatior On/Off

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • PIP/PBP

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    500W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    1W(Set Only), 2W(With External Device)

  • Power Consumption (Power off)

    0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign elite -c

    Yes

  • Supersign Elite-w lite

    Yes (Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG

  • Optional Accessory

    AP-WX60 (Wall Mount)