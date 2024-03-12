About Cookies on This Site

Affordable Ultra HD Large Signage 75UM3C

Specs

Support

75UM3C-B

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    75

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Pixels(H x V x 3)

    24,883,200

  • Brightness

    350cd/m2

  • Color gamut

    NTSC: 72%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth

    10BIT, 1.06 Billion

  • Response Time

    6ms(G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    Low Haze 3%

  • Life time(Min.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24Hr

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

VIDEO(PC)

  • Max Input Resolution

    3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI1,2./DTV) 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI3, DisplyPort), 1920 x 1080@60Hz(DVI, OPS)

  • Recommended Resolution

    3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI1,2/DTV), 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI3, DisplyPort), 1920 x 1080@60Hz(DVI, OPS)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    23~71Hz

  • Pixel Frequency

    HDMI1/2: 594MHz, HDMI3: 297MHz

  • Sync Compatability

    Digital

  • Video Input

    HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert, Calibration

  • Color temperature

    Warm50 ~ Cool50 (Sports, Game, APS only)

AUDIO

  • Audio Power

    20W (10W x 2)

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Speaker On/off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Virtual Surround Plus

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Sound mode

    Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

INPUT

  • HDMI

    2 HDMI1/2: Support 4K/60Hz & HDCP2.2, HDMI3: Support 4K/30Hz & HDCP1.4

  • DP

    Yes (1), HDCP1.3

  • DVI-D

    Yes(1), HDCP2.2

  • USB 3.0

    1

OUTPUT

  • Digital (w/ HDCP)

    DP x1, 4K@30Hz / HDCP Output available only DP input

  • Audio Out

    1

  • External Control

    1

EXTERNAL CONTROL

  • RS232C IN

    1

  • RS232C OUT

    1

  • RJ45

    1

  • IR receiver

    1

  • Pixel Sensor

    1

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    On: 15.8mm, Off: 14.9mm

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1682.37mm x 960.3mm x 39.7mm

  • Weight(Head)

    41.5kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

    1816mm x 1123mm x 228mm

  • Packed Weight

    49kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3/DVI/OPS, DP, USB, SD Card

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
    * Scheduling is supported additionally

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Input Label

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • Power on Status

    Standby, PWR, LST

  • Key operation

    IR operation, Local key operation

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • DPM wake up

    Yes (Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)

  • Energy Saving

    Yes(Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • PIP/PBP

    Yes / Yes (2/3/4)

  • Internal Memory

    8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11n combo built-in

  • USB Cloning

    Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

  • Calibration mode

    Yes

  • DST

    Yes

  • Sync mode

    Time sync, Content sync

  • Firamware update (LAN)

    Yes

  • Local time auto setting

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • Content Rotation

    0,90,270

  • OSD Portrait Mode

    0,90,270

  • Passward change

    Yes

  • SetID Setup

    Manual, Auto

  • Configuration Setup

    USB auto Playback

  • Lock mode

    USB

  • Fail over

    USB, SDcard, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory

  • SuperSign Server Setup

    Signage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

  • Media share

    Mirroring, SoftAP

  • Beacon

    On/Off

  • OPS PC power Control

    Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C ~ 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % ~ 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    160W

  • DPM

    0.5W (Displayport, WOL Off)/ 0.7W(Displayport, WOL On)

  • Power off

    0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable(1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover

  • Optional

    Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100)