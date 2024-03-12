We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84WS70
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
84"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
3840*2160*3
-
Brightness
500cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Tni
110℃
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
12 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare Haze 10%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
HDMI(2), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
RGB(1), Composite(1)
-
Audio
RGB/DVI-D/AV
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR (1, Internal)
-
USB
USB 2.0 x 2
-
HDTV Formats
Composite : 576i HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
-
Output (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
RGB(1)
-
Audio
Yes(1), Line out(1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), IR(1, Internal)
-
Audio
------------------------------------
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W(10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, Vivid, User Setting
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
3840 x 2160@30Hz(HDMI, Display Port) 1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
3840 x 2160@30Hz(HDMI, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 80kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
Pixel Frequency
300MHz(HDMI, Display Port) 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite
-
Picture mode
Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Expert1, Expert2
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
27.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
192.3cm x 110.9cm x 5.1cm (Including Handle: 10.1cm)
-
Weight (head)
72.9Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Source Selection
AV, Composite, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign(Option)
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Italian, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Dutch, Czech, Greek, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Japanese
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Italian, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, , Dutch, Czech, Greek, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Japanese
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
Normal, Color Wash
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Preferred color (Skin color, Grass color Sky color), Super Resolution, Gamma, Color Gamut, Noise
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, MAC Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV/etc.)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
350W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
200W
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
1.5W
-
Power Consumption (Power off)
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes (MP500, MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign elite -c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Elite-C/ESG), Eye Bolt(2EA)
-
Optional Accessory
Media Player: MP700/MP500 SP-2000, LSW630
