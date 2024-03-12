About Cookies on This Site

The best choice for Value -added hotel service

The best choice for Value -added hotel service

84WS70BS

The best choice for Value -added hotel service

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    84"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Pixels (H x V x 3)

    3840*2160*3

  • Brightness

    350cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,400:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    72%

  • Tni

    110℃

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.06 Billion

  • Response Time

    12 ms

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare Haze 10%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Orientation

    Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input (Rear)

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital

    HDMI(2), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

  • Analog

    RGB(1), Composite(1)

  • Audio

    RGB/DVI-D/AV

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR (1, Internal)

  • USB

    USB 2.0 x 2

  • HDTV Formats

    Composite : 576i HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

  • Output (Rear)

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital

    DVI-D(1)

  • Analog

    RGB(1)

  • Audio

    Yes(1), Line out(1)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), IR(1, Internal)

  • Audio

    ------------------------------------

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W(10W x 2)

  • Speaker On/Off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, Vivid, User Setting

VIDEO

  • Max Input Resolution

    3840 x 2160@30Hz(HDMI, Display Port) 1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, DVI-D)

  • Recommended Resolution

    3840 x 2160@30Hz(HDMI, Display Port)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 80kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

  • Pixel Frequency

    300MHz(HDMI, Display Port) 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)

  • Sync Compatability

    Separate, Composite, Digital

  • Video Input

    RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite

  • Picture mode

    Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Expert1, Expert2

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    27.9mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    192.3cm x 110.9cm x 5.1cm (Including Handle: 10.1cm)

  • Weight (head)

    72.8Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    AV, Composite, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign(Option)

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Italian, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Dutch, Czech, Greek, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Japanese

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Italian, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, , Dutch, Czech, Greek, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Japanese

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • ISM Method

    Normal, Color Wash

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Preferred color (Skin color, Grass color Sky color), Super Resolution, Gamma, Color Gamut, Noise

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Information

    Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, MAC Address, Homepage

  • Input Label

    Yes (PC/DTV/etc.)

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Power Indicatior On/Off

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    350W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    1.5W

  • Power Consumption (Power off)

    0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • Slot PC compatible (optional)

    Yes (MP500, MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign elite -c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Elite-C/ESG), Eye Bolt(2EA)

  • Optional Accessory

    Media Player: MP700/MP500 SP-2000, LSW630