Ultra HD premium large display
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
97.52 inches(2476.95 mm) diagonal
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
500
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes(3)
-
DP
Yes (1)
-
DVI-D
Yes (1)
-
Analog (RGB)
No
-
Audio In
Yes(1), DVI
-
External Control (RS232C IN)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR receiver)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (Pixel Sensor)
Yes
-
USB (USB3.0)
Yes (1)
-
SD Card (SDHC/Full Size)
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Digital (w/ HDCP)
Yes(1) w/ HDCP: DP, w/o HDCP: HDMI3/DVI/OPS
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
Externel Speaker Out
Yes (1, L/R)
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
Yes (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 14.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
2191.8mm x 1246.8mm x 69.4mm
-
Weight (head)
88kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
No
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD(Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), HDMI2.0 Cable,DP cable, RS-232C, WIFI Dongle, EYE-BOLT
-
Optional
SP-2200(External Speaker)
-
