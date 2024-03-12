32" In-Cell Touch Open Frame Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization
In a car dealership, a man is touching TNF5P to change the color of a car on the display.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim & Light
The In-Cell Touch Open Frame has a touch function built into the display, allowing for the implementation of a slim design and a narrow bezel compared to general touch products that require additional touch parts (Film).
The conventional display has a touch sensor between the cover glass layer and the CF glass and TFT glass layers, whereas In-Cell Touch has a touch sensor between the CF glass layer and the TFT glass layer without a cover glass layer.
Clear Picture Quality
Compared to general touch products, TNF5P implements clear picture quality without milk effects caused by additional touch sensor film parts.
While scenery on the conventional display looks blurry, the image on the In-Cell Touch is clear.
Design Flexibility
By providing integrated parts such as touchscreen, display, and webOS,
users can realize free design for their own needs.
Various types of displays using TNF5P such as kiosk displays and publicity displays are placed.
High-Performance with webOS 6.0
webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on TNF5P for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI** and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.
*SoC : System On Chip
**GUI : Graphical User Interface
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
32"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit, 16.7 Million colors
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (min)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes(2), HDCP1.4
-
RS232C In
Yes(1)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
IR In
Yes(1)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B(1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.3/11.3/11.3/13.2 mm
-
Weight (Head)
5.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
6.9Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
723.0 x 419.4 x 39.1 mm
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
200x200
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
812 x 510 x 142 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB(System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes(4)
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Cisco Certification
Yes
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
164 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 222BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
34W
-
DPM
0.5W↓
-
Power off
0.5W↓
-
Max.
65W
-
Typ.
48 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB/NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A"/ CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
N/A / Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe, Polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 1.55 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8 M*1, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Face up)
Yes (Max 45º)
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø6 mm ↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
90ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
3.5mm
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Operating System Support
Win 10/ 11, Android
-
Multi Touch Point
Max 10 Points
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.