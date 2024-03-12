77" Class Interactive Digital Touch Board

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Module, cd/㎡)
500
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio in, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0
-
Output
Touch USB 2.0 (2)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
41.6 mm(T/L/R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,732.8 x 1011.1 x 69.7 mm (w/o Handle)
-
Weight (head)
74.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,870 x 1,264 x 285 mm(with pallet)
-
Packed Weight
94 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
≤ 240 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
≤ 170 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class “A” / CE / KCC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Link
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Touch Pen Tip (1ea)
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Wall Mount(LSW640A/B)
TOUCH
-
Touch type
P-Cap(Ag Metal Mesh)
-
Available object size for touch
more than Ø 6 mm
-
Accuracy
2 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Multi touch point
Max. 40 Points
-
