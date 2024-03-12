About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TR3B Series

Specs

Support

TR3B Series

84TR3B

TR3B Series

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    84"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    350 cd/m2 Typ. (300 cd/m2 with Protection Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,400:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.06 Billion

  • Response Time

    5 ms (G to G, Typ.)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare Haze 10%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Orientation

    Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital

    DVI-D(1)

  • Digital (HDCP)

    HDMI(2), DP(1)

  • Analog

    Component AV(1)

  • Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pentray Control

  • USB

    USB 3.0 : 1EA, USB 2.0 : 2EA

  • HDTV Formats

    HDMI, Display Port : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p (HDMI1 : Up to 60Hz, Other : Up to 30Hz) DVI-D : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Output

    ------------------------------------

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes (1, L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C (1)

VIDEO

  • Max Input Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D) / 3840 x 2160@30Hz (Display Port) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz, YCbCr 4:2:0 (HDMI1) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI2) / * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D) / 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI1, Display Port) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI2) / * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    15 ~ 83kHz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port) / 112.5kHz, 135kHz (HDMI2)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    24 ~ 76Hz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Pixel Frequency

    148.5MHz (DVI-D, Display Port) 297MHz (HDMI)

  • Sync Compatability

    Digital

  • Video Input

    HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Touch, Expert1/2

  • Color temperature

    Warm, Medium, Cool

AUDIO

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker

  • Speaker On/off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound mode

    Standard, New, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    34.0mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1951.2mm x 1137.2mm x 111.9mm

  • Weight (head)

    104Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600mm x 400mm, M8

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Super Resolution, Gamma, Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, TruMotion

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Time, Power on Delay, No Signal Power Off, Auto Power Off, DPM

  • Information

    Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Temperature, Power On/Off History, Homepage

  • Input Label

    Yes (PC/DTV/etc.)

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)

  • 4K Up Scaling

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% ~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz , 5.7A

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    400W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    30% ±5%

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    3W

  • Power Consumption (Power off)

    1W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", CE, KCC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • Slot PC compatible (optional)

    Yes (MP500, MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

  • Touch Screen Writing S/W

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), IR/Light sensor receiver, USB 2.0 Cable, HDMI 2.0 Cable, DisplayPort Cable, Cable Tie(2ea), Touch Pen(2ea), PenTray(1ea), Eye-Bolt Assy(2ea), Screw Package, ESG

  • Optional Accessory

    Media Player: MP700/MP500
    External Speaker: SP-2100
    Pen Tray: KT-WT1(TBD)