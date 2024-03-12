We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TR3B Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
84"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
350 cd/m2 Typ. (300 cd/m2 with Protection Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
5 ms (G to G, Typ.)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare Haze 10%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Digital (HDCP)
HDMI(2), DP(1)
-
Analog
Component AV(1)
-
Audio In
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pentray Control
-
USB
USB 3.0 : 1EA, USB 2.0 : 2EA
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI, Display Port : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p (HDMI1 : Up to 60Hz, Other : Up to 30Hz) DVI-D : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Output
------------------------------------
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (1, L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D) / 3840 x 2160@30Hz (Display Port) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz, YCbCr 4:2:0 (HDMI1) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI2) / * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D) / 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI1, Display Port) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI2) / * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support
-
H-Scanning Frequency
15 ~ 83kHz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port) / 112.5kHz, 135kHz (HDMI2)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
24 ~ 76Hz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz (DVI-D, Display Port) 297MHz (HDMI)
-
Sync Compatability
Digital
-
Video Input
HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Touch, Expert1/2
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
AUDIO
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Speaker On/off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound mode
Standard, New, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
34.0mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1951.2mm x 1137.2mm x 111.9mm
-
Weight (head)
104Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm, M8
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Source Selection
HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Super Resolution, Gamma, Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, TruMotion
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Power on Delay, No Signal Power Off, Auto Power Off, DPM
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Temperature, Power On/Off History, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV/etc.)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Internal Memory
8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
4K Up Scaling
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz , 5.7A
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
400W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
30% ±5%
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
3W
-
Power Consumption (Power off)
1W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes (MP500, MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign C
Yes
-
Touch Screen Writing S/W
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), IR/Light sensor receiver, USB 2.0 Cable, HDMI 2.0 Cable, DisplayPort Cable, Cable Tie(2ea), Touch Pen(2ea), PenTray(1ea), Eye-Bolt Assy(2ea), Screw Package, ESG
-
Optional Accessory
Media Player: MP700/MP500
External Speaker: SP-2100
Pen Tray: KT-WT1(TBD)
-
