We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT70PS Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
84"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
350 cd/m2 Typ. (300 cd/m2 with Protection Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
12 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare Haze 10%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
------------------------------------
-
Digital (HDCP)
HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI(1)
-
Analog
RGB(1), AV(1)
-
Audio
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR (1, Internal)
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
HDTV Formats
Composite : 576i HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
-
Output
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
RGB(1)
-
Audio
Out (1)
-
External Speaker Out
(1, L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
3840 x 2160@30Hz(HDMI, Display Port) 1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
3840 x 2160@30Hz(HDMI, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 80kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
Pixel Frequency
300MHz(HDMI, Display Port) 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Expert1, Expert2, Touch
AUDIO
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, Vivid, User Setting
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
195.1cm x 113.7cm x 11.2cm
-
Weight (head)
102.6kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm, M8
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Source Selection
AV, Composite, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign(Option)
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
Normal, Color Wash
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Preferred color (Skin color, Grass color Sky color), Super Resolution, Gamma, Color Gamut, Noise Reduction, Mpeg Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, Eye care, LED local dimming, TruMotion.
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, MAC Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
350W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
200W
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
1.5W
-
Power Consumption (Power off)
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL, cUL, CB scheme, TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes (MP500, MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
-
Touch Screen Writing S/W
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Touch Screen SW/ESG), Eye Bolt(2EA), USB Cable, Pen Tray, Cable tie(2ea), Screws(6ea, to fix Eye-Bolt bracket & Pentray)
-
Optional Accessory
Media Player: MP700/MP500 SP-2000(External Speaker)
SP-2100(External Speaker), LSW630
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.