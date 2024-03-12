We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" Class Overlay Touch KT-T Series
All Spec
TOUCH
-
Touch type
IR(Infrared Rays) Spread
-
Available object size for touch
Ø8 mm
-
Scan Time
9ms (1Point) ~ 15ms (10 Points)
-
Accuracy
1mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Tickness
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
85 ± 5%
-
Operating Systme Support
Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 / Mac OS X (10.7) / Android / Linux (3.9)
-
Multi touch point
Max 10 Point
-
Touch Resolution
1428 x 803
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Compatible Products
43SE3B, 43SM5B, 43SE3KB, 43SM5KB, 43SL5B, 43SM3B
-
Brightness
N/A (20% brightness reduction with protection glass)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
------------------------------------
-
USB
Yes (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
27.0mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
113.2 cm x 66.0 cm x 2.35 cm (Max 6.0cm)
-
Weight (head)
8.0kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Language (Manual)
English, Spanish, Korean, French
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
USB
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
1.31W
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Manual (Overlay), Install Accessories
