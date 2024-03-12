About Cookies on This Site

65" Class Overlay Touch KT-T Series

65" Class Overlay Touch KT-T Series

KT-T650

65" Class Overlay Touch KT-T Series

TOUCH

  • Touch type

    IR(Infrared Rays) Spread

  • Available object size for touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Scan Time

    13 ~ 30ms

  • Accuracy

    1mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Tickness

    2.8T (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    85 ± 5%

  • Operating Systme Support

    Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 / Mac OS X (10.7) / Android / Linux (3.9)

  • Multi touch point

    Max 10 Point

  • Touch Resolution

    1428 x 803

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Compatible Products

    65LS33A

  • Brightness

    N/A (20% brightness reduction with protection glass)

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    ------------------------------------

  • USB

    Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    27.0mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    148.55 cm x 85.95 cm x 2.35 cm

  • Weight (head)

    18.5kg

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Language (Manual)

    English, Spanish, Korean, French

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% ~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    USB

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max)

    2.5W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Touch Screen Writing S/W

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Manual (Overlay), CD (Writing S/W), Pen (2), Tray, Install Accessories