75" Class Overlay Touch KT-T Series
All Spec
TOUCH
-
Touch type
IR(Infrared Rays) Spread
-
Available object size for touch
Ø8 mm
-
Scan Time
10 ms (1 Point) ~ 30 ms (10 Points)
-
Accuracy
1mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3.2T (Anti-Glare)
-
Operating Systme Support
Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 / Mac OSX (10.7 or later) / Android
-
Multi touch point
Max 10 Point
-
Touch Resolution
1,428 x 803
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Compatible Products
75UH5C, 75UM3C
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
USB
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
32.0 mm
-
Overlay Dimension (W x H x D)
1,715 × 993.5 × 25 mm (Max 138.6 mm)
-
Weight (head)
22.7 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 85%
POWER
-
Power Supply
USB
-
Typ.
1.8 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
IWB Software
YES (CD)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Manual (Overlay), CD (Writing S/W), Pen (2), Tray, Install Accessories
-
