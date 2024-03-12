We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47TS30MF
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
47" Class (46.96" measured diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time (Within Operation Temperature)
9 ms (G to G), 8ms (WOT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating(3H), Anti-Reflection
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Digital
LVDS(1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Silver
-
Bezel Width
U: 59mm, D : 17.46mm L : 17.46mm R :106.76mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1165.9mm x 663.27mm x 8.8mm
-
Weight (head)
4.56kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
6.8W (12V Input)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
CD Manual(1), Book Manual(1)
-
