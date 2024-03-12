105" Stretch Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Experience a Whole New Level of Viewing with
Our 21:9 Widescreen Display
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
21:9 Extended Wide Format
With support for a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio, 105BM5P provides an immersive viewing experience with the wider screen than 16:9 display. Its screen specialization helps display 21:9 content including widescreen videoconferencing platforms with the natural details.
Portrait / Landscape Mode
The 105BM5P offers versatile usage, with the ability to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations. This flexibility allows it to adapt to various installation and usage scenarios.
* The orientation must be manually adjusted when changing the installation direction.
High Resolution Display
It provides a resolution that's more than 4 times higher than FHD, making the viewer satisfied visually. With a resolution of 5,120 × 2,160 and a high pixel density, every single detail of the display screen is conveyed vividly.
Slim Depth Design
The 105BM5P stands out with its slim bezel and sleek depth design with reduced weight. Not only does it save space, but it also facilitates easy installation, making it an ideal choice for a variety of settings.
* We recommend professional installation. If you choose to install it yourself, please ensure that at least two people are involved.
Easily Connect & Charge with USB Type-C
USB Type-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
Wireless ScreenShare
The 105BM5P offers a wireless screen sharing feature, known as LG CreateBoard Share, allowing for easy sharing of presentation materials wirelessly, thus eliminating the clutter of wires. This enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device. Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the app.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
OPS Slot
105BM5P supports OPS slots, allowing you to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, enabling various PC functions and Windows software even on the 105BM5P.
* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS Player for 105BM5P supports 4K output and is sold separately.
LG ConnectedCare DMS
LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of devices. This feature enables IT managers to manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
* LG ConnectedCare DMS needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the LG ConnectedCare DMS service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* LG ConnectedCare DMS supports TV Signage (UM340E, UR640S), LG CreateBoard (TR3 Series) and Stretch Signage (105BM Series) as of now (plus more to come) under a cloud environment.
Remote Control
Thanks to LG ConnectedCare DMS, IT manager can select specific devices to be controlled remotely and update their settings all at once. General settings, power settings, application management, and multimedia can all be effectively managed and controlled simultaneously, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.
Broadcast / Alert Message
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system's hub to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS and you can easily display important company notices or schedules right on your device.
In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which helps people promptly take a safety action.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
105"
-
Panel Technology
IPS(ADS)
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Native Resolution
5120 X 2160 (5K)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
440nit (typ.),385nit (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1
-
Dynamic CR
5000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + FRC)
-
Response Time
8ms
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Life time
50,000 Hours (Min)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
RS232C In
Yes (1)
-
DP Out
No, HDMI Out (1)
-
Audio Out
Yes (1, Optical 1(SPDIF))
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 18/18/18/18mm
-
Weight (Head)
54.1Kg
-
Packed Weight
75.9Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2490 X 1074 X 77mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
1000 X 600mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2668×280×1233mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
64GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes (Slot type)
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Power Indicator
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes (Power Key)
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
Android 13.0 (AOSP)
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes (LG CreateBoard Share)
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1406 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2156 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
≤0.5W
-
Power off
≤0.5W
-
Max.
632W
-
Typ.
412W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (16W x 2 + 15W)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL (cULus)
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil) Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power cord, HDMI Cable, Remote Controller
Remote battery, SI07B, Wall Mount
-
Optional
OPSJ-5LDJA(4K)
-
