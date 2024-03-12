We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86" Ultra Stretched Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 600 (UHD)
-
Brightness
700
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, OPS, DVI-D, USB2.0, USB3.0, SD Card
-
Output
Analog Audio
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor, Analog Audio
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
4.4mm(L/R), 5.9mm(U/D)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
2158.3x348.5x81.7
-
Weight (head)
20.5kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP(2.6M),
RS-232C Cable(3M)
Owner's Manual(Website upload)
-
Optional
AN-WF500(WiFi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA(OPS KIT), KT-SP0(RGB Sensor)
** Stand is not available
-
