47WV30
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
47" (46.97" measured diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
Brightness
800cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Tni
110℃
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
16.7 Million
-
Response Time
8 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance: <2%)
-
Life time
60,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1), HDMI(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
RGB(1), Component(BNC, 1), AV(BNC, 1)
-
Audio
PC Audio In(1), AV/Component Audio In(RCA, 1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)
-
USB
Yes(1)
-
Output (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
RGB(1)
-
Audio
External speaker
-
External Control
RS232C
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W(10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
1366 X 768@ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 68kHz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56~75Hz (RGB) / 56~63 Hz (HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Pixel Frequency
80MHz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, AV, Component
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium , Cool
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
3.9(left/top) / 2.4(right/bottom) mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
104.68cm x 59.16cm x 9.11cm
-
Weight (head)
29kg (63.93lb)
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Cooling FAN
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode@Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
Digital (HDMI / DVI) / Analog(RGB) / Component / USB / AV
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
Korean, Chinese, Japanese, German, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Percian
-
Language (USB Playback)
Korean, Chinese, Japanese, German, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Percian
-
Language (Manual)
English, Korean, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, INDONESIA, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Taiwanese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Arabic, SUOMI(FIN), SVENSKA
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak, Korean, Japanese
-
ISM Method
Normal, White wash, Inversion, Orbit
-
Advanced
Clear White, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Skin color, Digital Noise Reduction
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Serial Number, S/W Version, IP Address, Homepage, Mac Address
-
Input Label
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes (Installation Menu)
-
Energy Saving
Yes, Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
180W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
110W
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
1W (Set Only)
-
Power Consumption (Power off)
0.5W
STANDARD (CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC / VCCI / JQA
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign elite -c
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-w lite
Yes (Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control)
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller, Power cable, RGB Cable, DVI Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw, Ring Core
-
Optional
Wall Mount (WM-B840H)
-
