VL5PJ Series - 49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

VL5PJ Series - 49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

49VL5PJ-A

VL5PJ Series - 49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

(1)
  • Front view of 55VL5PJ with infill image
  • Front view of 55VL5PJ
  • -45 degree side view of 55VL5PJ
  • -90 degree side view of 55VL5PJ
  • +45 degree side view of 55VL5PJ
  • +90 degree side view of 55VL5PJ
  • Rear view of 55VL5PJ
  • Top view of 55VL5PJ
Key Features

  • Brightness (Typ.) : 500 nit
  • Bezel : 2.25 mm (T/L), 1.25 mm (B/R)
  • Depth : 89.7 mm
  • Interface : HDMI/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
More

Artistic Immersion,
Overwhelming Captivation

A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Daisy Chain Capability

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

The ultra narrow bezel provides immersive images continuously.

Ultra Narrow Bezel

The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.

VL5PJ can adjust the color temperature from 3,200K to 13,000K in units of 100K.

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

VL5PJ consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

Image Gap Reduction

The VL5PJ includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VL5PJ can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    3%

  • Life time

    60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DP Out

    DP Out (Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out, RS-232C Out

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Weight (Head)

    17.8 Kg

  • Packed Weight

    21.9 Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,198 x 247 x 756 mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    110 W

  • Max.

    120 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    375 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    70 W

  • DPM

    0.5 W

  • Power off

    0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class “A” / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / Energy Star 8.0 (US Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IP Rating

    IP5X tested