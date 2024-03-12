We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LV35A Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" Class (54.6" measured diagonal)
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)
500
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (1)
-
DVI-D
Yes (1)
-
Analog (RGB)
Yes (1), Shared component/AV
-
External Control (RS232C IN)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR receiver)
Yes (1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
DVI-D
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
Yes (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
2.25mm (L/T) / 1.25mm (R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,213.4mm X 684.2mm X 88.5mm
-
Weight (head)
23.0kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power cable, DVI Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw
-
Optional
WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait)
GENERAL
-
Region
Global
-
