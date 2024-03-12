We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" Class Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/㎡)
700
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI, RGB, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Reciever
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5 mm
-
Weight (head)
23 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,337 x 828 x 239 mm
-
Packed Weight
30.5 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
230 W
-
Max
290 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
130 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign W
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote controller, Power cable, DP cable, IR receiver, RS-232C cable, Tiling guide, Screw
-
Optional
WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait), Frame kit (Horizontal: FK-55V10 / Vertical: FK-55V20)
-
