SUPER NARROW BEZEL DISPLAY
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" (54.64" measured diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Tni
110℃
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
8 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
Life time
60,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1), HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
RGB(1), Shared Component(1), AV (1)
-
Audio
PC Audio In(1)
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver
-
USB
Yes(1)
-
Output (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
RGB
-
Audio
External speaker
-
External Control
RS232C
-
Audio
------------------------------------
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W(10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56Hz ~ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, AV, Component
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium , Cool
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
3.4(left/top) / 1.9(right/bottom) mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
121.5cm x 68.6cm x 9.9cm
-
Weight (head)
33.4kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Cooling FAN
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode@Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
RGB / DVI-D / HDMI / Component / AV / Display Port / USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
Korean, Chinese(Traditional), Chinese(Simplified), Japanese, German, English, French, Portuguese(Brazil), Portuguese(Europe), Spanish, Italian, Russian, Swedish(Sweden), Finnish(Finland), Norwegian(Norway), Danish(Denmark), Dutch(Netherlands), Cheskey(Czecho), Greek(Greece)
-
Language (USB Playback)
Korean, Chinese(Traditional), Chinese(Simplified), Japanese, German, English, French, Portuguese(Brazil), Portuguese(Europe), Spanish, Italian, Russian, Swedish(Sweden), Finnish(Finland), Norwegian(Norway), Danish(Denmark), Dutch(Netherlands), Cheskey(Czecho), Greek(Greece)
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak, Korean, Japanese
-
ISM Method
Normal, Orbiter, inversion, White wash
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, S/W Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Mac address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes, Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
160W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
90W
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
1W (Set Only)
-
Power Consumption (Power off)
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign elite -c
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-w lite
Yes (Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control)
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, DVI Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable,Tiling Guide, Screw, Ring Core
-
