LAPE Series - Premium Fine-pitch LED Signage (Embedded Power Model)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* The "Conventional" shown above refers to an LED screen composed of flat LED unit cases.
* The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
* The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays that don't' have an all-in-one system controller.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pitch Name
P1.5
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.50
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
160 x 120
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
240 x 180
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.36
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)
2 x 3
-
Unit Case Resolution (W x H)
320 x 360
-
Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
480 x 540 x 105
-
Unit Case Surface Area (m²)
0.259
-
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)
10.1
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
38.4
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
444,444
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
-
Unit Case Material
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front and Rear
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
700 cd/m²
-
Color Temperature
3,200 ~ 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
95%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10)
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)
125
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)
250
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
965
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Half Brightness, hrs)
100,000 (It is subject to LED package spec.)
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0°C to + 40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class A / CE / KC
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
LCLG005
CONNECTIVITY
-
Video Inputs
HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB
-
Control
RJ45 In, RS232C In/out
-
Special Features
HDR10, Temperature Sensor, Power Detection
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.