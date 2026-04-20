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LMEA Ultra Slim Micro LED Series

LMEA Ultra Slim Micro LED Series

LMEA Ultra Slim Micro LED Series

LMEA012BANH
Front view of LMEA Ultra Slim Micro LED Series LMEA012BANH
LMEA012BANH Front view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH -45 degree side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH -90 degree side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH +45 degree side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH +90 degree side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH Rear view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH -45 degree rear side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH +45 degree rear side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH Top view of LMEA012
Front view of LMEA Ultra Slim Micro LED Series LMEA012BANH
LMEA012BANH Front view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH -45 degree side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH -90 degree side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH +45 degree side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH +90 degree side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH Rear view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH -45 degree rear side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH +45 degree rear side view of LMEA012
LMEA012BANH Top view of LMEA012

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 1.25 mm
  • Brightness : 600 nits
  • IP Rating : IP50 / IP20 (Front / Rear)
  • Ultra Slim Depth and Lightweight
  • Large Module Design
  • Accurate Color
More

Ultra Slim Micro LED

The LMEA is prominently installed on a wide lounge wall, displaying clear beach imagery along with weather, schedule, and other information.

The LMEA is prominently installed on a wide lounge wall, displaying clear beach imagery along with weather, schedule, and other information.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim & Lightweight Cabinet Design

The LMEA series features a slim cabinet design with a thickness of 30 mm and a weight of 3.9 kg. Its compact and lightweight structure supports flexible installation across various environments.

The LMEA series cabinet is designed with a slim depth and a lightweight build.

Optimized Installation with Large Module Configuration

Compared to products that require 6 to 8 modules per cabinet, LMEA series uses larger-sized modules, reducing the number to just four per cabinet. This design helps shorten installation time and enhances screen flatness by minimizing gaps between units.

The LMEA series cabinet is composed of four modules.

Accurate Colors as Intended

Leveraging COB LED technology, the LMEA series delivers precise color reproduction, enabling smooth motion and consistent image quality across diverse content.

The rippling water is reflecting colorful light, and each color is vividly displayed.

Enhanced Visual Quality through HDR

The LMEA series supports HDR10 and HDR10 pro* content and features a contrast ratio of 20,000:1, enabling detailed expression in both dark and bright areas.

The brilliant and colorful traditional Korean patterns are more vivid and delicate on the HDR On screen than on the HDR Off screen.

* HDR10 Pro is LG’s own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Energy Efficiency with COB LED Technology

The LMEA series adopts COB-based LED technology, which consumes approximately 50% less power compared to the SMD-based model. In addition, the COB structure generates less heat, contributing to stable performance and lifespan.

The LMEA series, with its improved power consumption, offers higher energy efficiency.

* Based on internal measurements, LMEA012 consumes 272 watts/m², while LSCC012 consumes 553 watts/m²; actual performance may vary depending on settings, usage, and environment

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG’s CVHA system controller, the LMEA series is compatible with LG software solutions including LG SuperSign CMS, LG LED Assistant, and LG ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LMEA series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the LMEA series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the LG ConnectedCare and LG SuperSign CMS differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

** The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : LG webOS System Controller (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

Print

All Spec

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, UL, EMC class A

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVHA

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    62

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    188

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    928

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    ≤18

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    ≤55

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    ≤272

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    150,000

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -10℃ to 40℃

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    97%

  • Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    600

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200 ~ 9,300 / default 6,500

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    20,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    22

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160±10

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160±10

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    600x337.5x30

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    480x270

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.2

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300x168.75

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    240x135

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 2

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    640,000

  • Pixel Configuration

    Micro

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.25

  • Service access

    Front

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    3.9

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.27

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    19.26