21:9 All-in-One LED Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

21:9 All-in-One LED Display

LAED015-GN

21:9 All-in-One LED Display

Front view of LAED015 with infill image

21:9 All-in-One LED Display

A wide LED screen is installed on the wall of a meeting room with a large round table. The expansive LED screen shows an ongoing video conference.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

21:9 Widescreen

With support for a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio (2,560 × 1,080), LAED series provides an immersive viewing experience with the wider screen than 16:9 display. Its screen specialization helps display 21:9 content including widescreen videoconferencing platforms with the natural details.

The LAED screen, with a 21:9 ratio and a size of 171 inches, provides more information than a 136-inch 16:9 screen.

People have a meeting while watching the display and listening sound with the built-in speakers of LAED series, installed in the meeting room.

All-in-One LED Screen with Built-in Speaker

LG’s LED All-in-One LAED series with 171-inch screen size is offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller and built-in speaker. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it doesn't require controller connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you need to do is to turn on the screen with a remote control like home TV.

A person replaces one of the LED modules from the front by using the magnetic tool provided.

Quick Maintenance

In case of failure related to the LED module or the system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be simply detached by the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.

Easy Installation

The installation process of the 21:9 All-in-One series is simple. After securing three cabinets, attach each LED display module to them. Lastly, plug in the power cable. This simple installation saves time and labor, thereby makingusers handle the LED screen with ease.

This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing three cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

*Fixing screws or installing wall mount/accessories is needed additionally.

LAED series, which displays meeting room details such as the room number, meeting agenda, timer, etc via its office meeting mode, is installed on the meeting room wall.

Office Meeting Mode

With Office Meeting Mode, easily configure meeting room details like the room number and current time. It also includes convenient features like automatic input switching, a presentation timer, and adjustable settings such as autobrightness and picture mode.

* Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the LAED series.

Compatible with
AV Control Systems

The LAED series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control
*** Crestron Connected® needs to be purchased separately.

Versatile Installation with Dedicated Accessories

The product is offered with the necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. The dedicated stand* is provided as an option, so that you can easily place it depending on your installation sites.

The LAED series installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted, and installed with the dedicated stand are shown on the two different images.

*Stand accessories need to be purchased separately.

The LAED series can be set to be in standby mode when there is no signal from the input source device.

Display Power Management (DPM)

The DPM function of the LED screen allows it to enter a standby mode after a specific period of time when there is no signal from the input source device.

Print

All Spec

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded(webOS)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,062

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    2,866

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    7,165

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    311

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    840

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    2,100

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,960

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

I/O PORT

  • I/O Port

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    98

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration)

    500

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000:1

  • Color Temperature

    3,200~9,300

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x281.25

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    16x6 (Total 96)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    409,600

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.56

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    4,003.3x1,691.8x36.5
    (Thickest 70)

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    2,560x1,080

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    6.75

  • Service access

    Front

  • Weight of the screen

    176

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(9W+9W)