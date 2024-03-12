We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21.3-inch 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography
Display for breast imaging
21.3-inch 5MP (2048x2560) IPS Display
Calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
5 Hot Keys
Daisy Chain
Convenience
User-friendly Monitor Stand
Down light & Wall light
High resolution display for breast imaging
High Definition Imaging
Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1. Moreover, this monitor showcases vivid color, high definition mammography and breast tomosynthesis images including breast MRI, CT scans and ultrasound, ensuring versatile performance across various medical imaging modalities.
Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Streamlined and efficient workflow
5 hot keys
Intuitive control
The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. They provide fast and easy way to operate while working, allowing you to change mode and lighting settings all without disrupting your workflow.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Daisy chain
Simple connection for a clutter-free workspace
Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.
Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
User convenience
User-friendly monitor stand
21HQ613D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of users' image review. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel. It also features a bi-directional auto pivot function for added flexibility.
*Auto pivot refers to the automatic screen rotation function based on the pivot direction.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Down light & Wall light
Ideal diagnostic workspace
Down /Wall light mode enhances readability of documents below monitor even in low-light environments.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Auto luminance sensor
Automatically adjusts screen brightness
21HQ613D features an Auto luminance sensor which sets screen brightness properly for the ambient lighting.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
All Spec
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
-
REACH
YES
-
WEEE
YES
-
MFDS
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
YES
-
CE
MDR(Pending)
-
FDA
510(K)(Class II)
-
ISO13485
YES
-
GMP
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
ACCESSORY
-
DVI-D
YES(1ea)
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Power Cord
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Machanical Power Switch
YES
-
OneClick Stand
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.85
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.45
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
364.5 x 473.4 x 78
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
364.5 x 634.4 x 233.6
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
524 x 577 x 296
FEATURES
-
HW Calibration
YES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES(Text Mode)
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
DICOM Compliant
YES
-
Hot Key
YES(5keys)
-
Brightness stabilization
YES
-
Presence Sensor
YES
-
Front Sensor
YES
-
Color Temperature
6500K / 7500K / 9300K / Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Pathology Mode
YES
-
Focus View
YES
-
Light Box Mode
YES
-
Lighting
YES(Down/ Wall)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Output
19V @6.32A
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
YES(5MP/48Hz)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
21.3
-
Resolution
2048 x 2560
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
4:5
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1800:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.165 X 0.165 mm
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
1100cd/m²
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Surface Treatment
AG
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.