27" Full HD Surgical Monitor

Features

27HK510S-W

Front view of 27HK510S

A Display Optimized for Compatibility

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 27-inch Full HD IPS Display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency.

Full HD IPS

Optimal Image Quality

sRGB 115%(Deep Red)

The Full HD IPS display with sRGB 115% (Deep Red) is designed to fit with other Full HD surgical devices. It enables surgeons to view accurate, realistic images especially in the red color spectrum.

Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

The LG surgical monitor carefully measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14. Furthermore, LG’s surgical monitors offer stabilized brightness settings.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.

Designed for the Operating Room

Dustproof & Waterproof

To ensure protection against contact with objects such as blood or bodily fluids, LG surgical monitors are cleanable and durable, with ratings of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the back, securing them from any direction.

Protection Glass

The LG surgical monitor with protection glass provides a more durable display by safeguarding the monitor from water and bodily fluids and making it easier to clean.

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps minimize eye strain and eye fatigue. By combining Flicker Safe with the IPS technology, users can comfortably work throughout the day.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    No Stand

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    656.4x412.9x62.2

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    743x157X496

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    No Stand

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.7(17lb)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.3(24.9lb)

FEATURES

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • Hot Key

    YES(2keys)

  • HW Calibration

    YES(LG Calibration Studio)

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K
    Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Failover Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    YES(2PBP)

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • 3G-SDI

    YES(3G,INx1/OUTx1)

  • RS-232

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 6.32A

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • Vandal-proof

    IK06

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • CE

    MDR

  • FDA

    Registration (Class I)

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • D-Sub

    YES

  • DVI-D

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114x0.3114

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    1000

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 115%(Area), 
    sRGB over 99%(Coverage)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Protection Glass 
    (1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

  • Response Time

    14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Machanical Power Switch

    YES

  • OneClick Stand

    No Stand

  • Display Position Adjustments

    No Stand

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200x100/100x100