31.5" 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

32HL512D-B

Display

31.5" 8MP IPS
Multi-resolution Mode (8/ 6/ 4MP)

Convenience

Pathology Mode
PBP & Dual Controller

Ergonomics

Tilt, Height
2-way Pivot

Optimized Image Quality forDiagnostic Review

31.5" 8MP IPS Display

Accurate Image from Any Angle

The 31.5-inch 8MP IPS display facilitates precise diagnoses of medical images. The 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.

31.5-inch 8MP IPS display and 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.

Large Screen

Large Screen

31.5-inch

Resolution

Resolution

8MP

IPS

IPS

Wide Viewing Angle

multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 4MP, 6MP and of 8MP
Multi-resolution Mode (8/ 6/ 4MP)

Compatible with Every Device

The connection to the various types of devices is essential for the diagnostic monitor. Thanks to 32HL512D’s multi resolution mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.
pathology mode offering imaging results as detailed and accurately colored as seen under a microscope
Pathology Mode

True-to-Life Color Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 32HL512D reproduces the same level of detail and color accuracy as seen directly under a microscope, to help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses.
  • Conventional
  • Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by display aging for a consistently stable display throughout the usage lifespan.

To Increase Efficiency &Convenience

PBP & Dual Controller

Multiple Signals on One Screen

PBP (Picture By Picture) with Dual controller, control multi devices connected to one screen with one keyboard or mouse, helps to increase convenience in review. You can review multiple information in parallel on one screen.

Multiple Signals on One Screen

Designed for Comfort
Ergonomics Design

Designed for Comfort & Immersion

Its ergonomic stand and 4-side virtually borderless design can realize an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.
pivot adjustable stand bi-directionally

Pivot

Two-way
height adjustable stand within the range of 0m to 110mm

Height

0~110mm
tilt adjustable stand within the range of -5 degrees to 20 degrees

Tilt

-5~20°
design 4-side virtually borderless

Design

4-side virtually borderless design
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • Hot Key

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Presence Sensor

    NO

  • Front Sensor

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • Pathology Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Focus View

    YES

  • Light Box Mode

    NO

  • Lighting

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • RS-232

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(2ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • Headphone out

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KGMP

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • RoHS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • FDA

    Class II

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    NO

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    YES

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Qubyx

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Machanical Power Switch

    NO

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100