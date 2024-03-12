We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Arched OLED Display
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
400
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR receiver, LAN out, IR out, USB
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
7.2, 7.2, 7.2, 7.2 mm (U, B, L, R *Off-bezel)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign OLED
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (including battery 2 ea), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable (3M x 2 ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Harness Cable (3M x 2 ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Fixed Ceiling Mount Kit (ACC-CF-EH5C), Rotational Ceiling Mount Kit (ACC-CR-EH5C), Wall Mount Kit (ACC-W-EH5C), Stand Kit 1 (ACC-S-EH5C), Stand Kit 2 (ACC-S1-EH5C), Signage Box Cover (ACC-C-EH5C)
