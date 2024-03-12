We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EF5E Series - OLED Signage with Flexible Curved Open Frame
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Average Picture Level 25%, Typ., cd/m²)
400
-
Brightness (Average Picture Level 100%, Typ., cd/m²)
150
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)
0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)
5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Flat, On Bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)
-
Weight
Set: 9.9 kg
Signage Box: 3.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,350 x 837 x 250 mm
-
Packed Weight
17 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption(Typ./Max., Based on 8 Color Bar)
309 W / 318 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+ / Control
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (220mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)
-
Optional
Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)
