In-glass Wallpaper OLED Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
400
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(1+1), DP(1+1)
-
Output
Audio(1+1), DP(1+1), IR Out(1+1, w/RS232C OUT Port Share)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out(1+1), RJ in(1+1), IR Receiver(1+1), USB 3.0(1+1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
6.6 / 6.6 / 7.2 / 10.3 mm (U/B/L/R *On bezel) - Without Glass
Only Panel, 101.3 / 81.3 / 81.3 / 81.3 mm (U/B/L/R *Off bezel, With glass)
107.9 / 87.9 / 88.5 / 91.6 mm (U/B/L/R *On bezel, With glass)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
861.3 X 1406.2 X 13mm (Head, Without Hanging Acc.)
-
Weight (head)
31.2
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
190 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Link
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote controller (include battery 2ea), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable (1m x 2ea for connection between T-Con box and signage box, 1.8m x 2ea), Power Hanness Cable (1m x 2ea for connection between T-Con box and signage box), IR receiver (2ea), Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender (2ea), Jack cover, Signage box mounting bracket, T-Con box mounting bracket, FFC cable cover, Hanging Supporter front, Hanging supporter rear, Hanging supporter rear cover, FFC cable supporter assy, Ceiling bracket
-
Optional
OPS Kit(KT-OPSA)
-
