Dual-view Flat OLED Signage
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
55
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080(FHD)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
6,220,800
-
Brightness
100/400nit (APL 100%/25%)
* Average Picture Level
-
Color gamut
108%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
10bit(R), 1.07Billon colors
-
Response Time
1ms(G to G), 8ms(MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.0%)
-
Life time(Min.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
18Hrs/7days (Moving Video Only)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
VIDEO(PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI)
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DisplyPort)
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI, OPS)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI)
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DisplyPort)
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI, OPS)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
135Khz
-
V-Scanning Frequency
120Hz
-
Pixel Frequency
HDMI-PC: 124MHz
-
Sync Compatability
Digital
-
Video Input
HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert, Calibration
-
Color temperature
Cool50 ~ Warm50
AUDIO
-
Audio Power
Line out
INPUT
-
HDMI
1+1, HDCP 1.4
-
DP
1+1, HDCP 1.4
-
DVI-D
1+1, HDCP 1.4
-
- ver 2.0
1+1
-
- ver 3.0
1+1
OUTPUT
-
Audio Out
1+1
EXTERNAL CONTROL
-
RS232C IN
1+1
-
RS232C OUT
1+1
-
RJ45
1+1
-
IR receiver
1
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Silver
-
Bezel Width
2/2/2/2mm (U/B/L/R)
* Off-bezel
-
Dimension(W x H x D)
(Head) 1227.6 x 702.7 x 7.94mm (Edge depth : 8.94mm)
(Signage Box) 470.1 x 402.8 x 75mm
-
Weight
(Head) 21kg
(Signage Box) 8kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
1344 x 987 x 269(Inner)
-
Packed Weight
32.6kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Cooling FAN
Yes
-
Source Selection
HDMI, DVI, OPS, DP, USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/OLED Llight
Brightness/Contrast
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
* Scheduling is supported additionally
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Power on Status
Standby, PWR, LST
-
Key operation
IR operation
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
DPM wake up
Yes (Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)
-
Energy Saving
Yes(Yesff, Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Motion Eye care
Yes
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
Yes/Yes
-
Internal Memory
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
-
USB Cloning
Yes(Send to USB, Receive from USB)
-
Easy brightness control
Yes
-
Local Contents Scheduler
USB, Internal memYesry, DVI, DP, HDMI
-
Calibration mode
Yes
-
DST
Yes
-
Sync mode
Time Sync, CYesntent Sync, NetwYesrk Sync
-
Holiday schedule
Yes
-
Firamware update (LAN)
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
Yes
-
Still image diagnosis
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
Limited mode(OSD, settings Locking)
Yes
-
Content Rotation
0,90, 180, 270
-
OSD Portrait Mode
0,90, 180, 270
-
Passward change
Yes
-
SetID Setup
Manual
-
Configuration Setup
USB auto Playback
-
Lock mode
USB
-
Fail over
USB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign Server Setup
Signage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
Media share
Mirroring, SoftAP
-
Beacon
On/Off
-
OPS PC power Control
Sync On/Off
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
375W
-
DPM
3W
-
Power off
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable(3Mx2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Hanness Cable(3Mx2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket
-
Optional
OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), Fixed Ceiling Mount Kit(ACC-CF-EH5C), Rotational Ceiling Mount Kit(ACC-CR-EH5C), Wall Mount Kit(ACC-W-EH5C), Stand Kit 1(ACC-S-EH5C), Stand Kit 2(ACC-S1-EH5C), Signage Box Cover(ACC-C-EH5C)
