Wall paper OLED signage
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
55
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080(FHD)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
6,220,800
-
Brightness
100/400nit (APL* 100%/25%)
* Average Picture Level
-
Dynamic CR
100,000:1
-
Color gamut
108%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
10bit(R), 1.07Billon colors
-
Response Time
1ms(G to G) / 8ms(MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.0%)
-
Life time(Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
18Hrs/7days (Moving Video Only)
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
VIDEO(PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI)
3840 x 2160@30Hz (DisplyPort)
1920 x 1080@60Hz(OPS)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI)
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DisplyPort)
1920 x 1080@60Hz (OPS)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
135Khz
-
V-Scanning Frequency
120Hz
-
Pixel Frequency
HDMI-PC: 124MHz
-
Sync Compatability
Digital
-
Video Input
HDMI, Display Port, OPS
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Expert, Calibration
-
Color temperature
Cool50 ~ Warm50
INPUT
-
HDMI
1, HDCP 2.2
-
DP
1, HDCP1.4
-
- USB3.0
1
-
- USB2.0
1, for Wi-Fi+ B/T ready
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 4K/30p
OUTPUT
-
DP (w/ HDCP)
1
-
Audio Out
1
EXTERNAL CONTROL
-
RS232C IN
1
-
RS232C OUT
1
-
LAN In
1
-
LAN out
1
-
IR receiver
1, External IR Receiver
-
IR out
1, w/RS232C OUT
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
7.2 / 10.3 / 6.6 / 6.6mm (U/B/L/R, Panel Only)
1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2mm (Off Set Bezel )
9.3 / 12.4 / 8.7 / 8.7mm (On Set Bezel ,Shilling / including border gap (0.9))
-
Dimension(W x H x D)
(Head) 1227 x 702.1 x 3.65mm
(Signage Box) 420 x 230 x 75mm
-
Weight
(Head) 5.5kg
(Signage Box) 5.3kg
(Wall Bracket) 1.8kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1383 x 834 x 252
-
Packed Weight
22.5 kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Cooling FAN
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
HDMI, OPS, DP, USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/OLED Llight
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Arabic
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
* Scheduling is supported additionally
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Power on Status
Standby, PWR, LST
-
Key operation
IR operation, Local key operation(Jog stick)
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
DPM wake up
Yes(Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)
-
Energy Saving
Yes(Off, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Motion Eye care
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Internal Memory
64GB
-
Wi-Fi
(Wi-Fi Dongle Ready)
-
USB Cloning
Yes(Sent to USB, Receive from USB)
-
Easy brightness control
Yes
-
Contents scheduling
USB, Internal memory, HDMI, DP
-
Calibration mode
Yes
-
DST
Yes
-
Sync mode
Time sync, Content sync, Network Sync
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Holiday schedule
Yes
-
Firamware update (LAN)
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Power on Delay
0 ~ 250
-
Content Rotation
0, 90, 180, 270
-
OSD Portrait Mode
0, 90, 180, 270
-
Password change
Yes
-
SetID Setup
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
USB auto Playback
-
Lock mode
Yes ( USB, Local Key, IR, OSD )
-
Fail over
USB, DP, OPS, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign Server Setup
Signage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
Media share
SoftAP
-
Beacon
On/Off
-
DP daisy chain
Yes
-
OPS PC power Control
Sync On/Off
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
190 W
-
DPM
3W under
-
Power off
0.5W under
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-OLED
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Cable(Connection between screen and signage box), Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, RS-232C Gender, LAN Cable, IR Receiver, Manual(ESG, EIG), Wall-mount Plate(includes screws), Harness Locking Cover, Set Install Guide
-
Optional
Signage Box Bracket(U-Leg), FPC Cable Cover
