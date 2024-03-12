About Cookies on This Site

Wall paper OLED signage

Specs

Support

Wall paper OLED signage

55EJ5C-B

Wall paper OLED signage

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    55

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080(FHD)

  • Pixels(H x V x 3)

    6,220,800

  • Brightness

    100/400nit (APL* 100%/25%)
    * Average Picture Level

  • Dynamic CR

    100,000:1

  • Color gamut

    108%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth

    10bit(R), 1.07Billon colors

  • Response Time

    1ms(G to G) / 8ms(MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.0%)

  • Life time(Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    18Hrs/7days (Moving Video Only)

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

VIDEO(PC)

  • Max Input Resolution

    3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI)
    3840 x 2160@30Hz (DisplyPort)
    1920 x 1080@60Hz(OPS)

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI)
    1920 x 1080@60Hz (DisplyPort)
    1920 x 1080@60Hz (OPS)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    135Khz

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    120Hz

  • Pixel Frequency

    HDMI-PC: 124MHz

  • Sync Compatability

    Digital

  • Video Input

    HDMI, Display Port, OPS

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Expert, Calibration

  • Color temperature

    Cool50 ~ Warm50

INPUT

  • HDMI

    1, HDCP 2.2

  • DP

    1, HDCP1.4

  • - USB3.0

    1

  • - USB2.0

    1, for Wi-Fi+ B/T ready

  • HDTV Formats

    HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 4K/30p

OUTPUT

  • DP (w/ HDCP)

    1

  • Audio Out

    1

EXTERNAL CONTROL

  • RS232C IN

    1

  • RS232C OUT

    1

  • LAN In

    1

  • LAN out

    1

  • IR receiver

    1, External IR Receiver

  • IR out

    1, w/RS232C OUT

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    7.2 / 10.3 / 6.6 / 6.6mm (U/B/L/R, Panel Only)
    1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2mm (Off Set Bezel )
    9.3 / 12.4 / 8.7 / 8.7mm (On Set Bezel ,Shilling / including border gap (0.9))

  • Dimension(W x H x D)

    (Head) 1227 x 702.1 x 3.65mm
    (Signage Box) 420 x 230 x 75mm

  • Weight

    (Head) 5.5kg
    (Signage Box) 5.3kg
    (Wall Bracket) 1.8kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1383 x 834 x 252

  • Packed Weight

    22.5 kg

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Cooling FAN

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Natural Mode @Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, OPS, DP, USB

  • Brightness/Contrast/OLED Llight

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Arabic

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
    * Scheduling is supported additionally

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Input Label

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • Power on Status

    Standby, PWR, LST

  • Key operation

    IR operation, Local key operation(Jog stick)

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • DPM wake up

    Yes(Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)

  • Energy Saving

    Yes(Off, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

  • Motion Eye care

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi

    (Wi-Fi Dongle Ready)

  • USB Cloning

    Yes(Sent to USB, Receive from USB)

  • Easy brightness control

    Yes

  • Contents scheduling

    USB, Internal memory, HDMI, DP

  • Calibration mode

    Yes

  • DST

    Yes

  • Sync mode

    Time sync, Content sync, Network Sync

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Holiday schedule

    Yes

  • Firamware update (LAN)

    Yes

  • Local time auto setting

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Power on Delay

    0 ~ 250

  • Content Rotation

    0, 90, 180, 270

  • OSD Portrait Mode

    0, 90, 180, 270

  • Password change

    Yes

  • SetID Setup

    Manual, Auto

  • Configuration Setup

    USB auto Playback

  • Lock mode

    Yes ( USB, Local Key, IR, OSD )

  • Fail over

    USB, DP, OPS, HDMI, Internal Memory

  • SuperSign Server Setup

    Signage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

  • Media share

    SoftAP

  • Beacon

    On/Off

  • DP daisy chain

    Yes

  • OPS PC power Control

    Sync On/Off

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    190 W

  • DPM

    3W under

  • Power off

    0.5W under

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-OLED

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Cable(Connection between screen and signage box), Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, RS-232C Gender, LAN Cable, IR Receiver, Manual(ESG, EIG), Wall-mount Plate(includes screws), Harness Locking Cover, Set Install Guide

  • Optional

    Signage Box Bracket(U-Leg), FPC Cable Cover