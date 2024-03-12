We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Artistic Space Beyond Display
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ in/out, IR Receiver, USB 2.0, USB 3.0
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
1.2, 1.2, 1.2, 1.2 mm (U, B, L, R *Offset bezel)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
Head: 1,227 x 702.1 x 3.65 mm, Signage Box: 420 x 230 x 75 mm
-
Weight
Head: 5.5 kg, Signage Box: 5.3 kg, Wall Bracket: 1.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,383 x 834 x 252 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
190 W
-
DPM
Less than 3 W
-
Power off
Less than 0.5 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Link
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote controller (includes 2 batteries), FPC Extension cable (connection between screen and signage box), Power cord, DP cable, RS-232C cable, RS-232C gender, LAN cable, IR receiver, Manual (ESG, EIG), Wall-mount plate (includes screws), Harness locking cover, Set install guide, Signage box bracket (U-Leg), FPC cable cover
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)
