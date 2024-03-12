About Cookies on This Site

EW5G Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

EW5G Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5G-V

EW5G Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

(1)

See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

LG Transparent OLED Signage offers new ways to communicate visually and opens up a whole new level of creativity that even conventional digital signage cannot offer.

People analyze their work using the transparent OLED screens installed on the wall of the lobby.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Information about structures is displayed on the transparent OLED screens which are set up in front of the miniature structures.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 38%* much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%**). While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

* The Year of Measurement : 2018
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LGD - internal testing

** Based on LG’s WFB series.

A man is being shown information and photos of the dessert menu on the transparent OLED screens.

Accurate
and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.
A thin and transparent tempered glass is attached to the Transparent OLED screen.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* Optically Clear Adhesive

A woman reviews her work by looking at it on the transparent OLED screens installed on the office windows.

Expandable Design
(2×N Tiling)

LG Transparent OLED Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    38% (SET)

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Transparent

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    11.7Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Packed Weight

    23.2Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 810.1 x 6.6mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 920 x 207mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3mm

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    171W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    280W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, MCX cable Holder 4ea

  • Optional

    Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole), Tiling (ACC-V-EW5F)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A